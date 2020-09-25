Tottenham’s joint head coach Karen Hills has hailed the club’s ambition after signing World Cup winner Alex Morgan.

The 31 year-old, who could be set to make her debut for Spurs in a North London Derby against Arsenal on Saturday, has joined the Women’s Super League side until December as she returns to football after giving birth to her first child, Charlie.

Morgan arrived at Spurs last week after her deadline day move - (Copyright Twitter: @SpursWomen)

Tottenham finished seventh in their first ever top flight campaign last season and will now be looking to build on that with the acquisition of American superstar Morgan.

"The growth of Spurs Women over the last four or five years has been an exceptional journey. To have a player of Alex's calibre is only going to keep pushing us forward," Hills told BBC Sport.

"Some of the players who have been with us for the past four or five seasons, coming from semi-professional, and now training and playing alongside a World Cup winner with so many other accolades, it just goes to show the ambition of the club and the ambition of us as coaches.

"But there are now more aspirations. What next? We're very passionate people, we never want to stand still."

Morgan has won back-to-back World Cups with the United States in 2015 and 2019 and was the joint-top scorer at the tournament last summer with six goals.

But she has not played with her National Women’s Super League side Orlando Pride since 2019 due to giving birth to her daughter.

She is the latest American World Cup winner to to arrive in the WSL after Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle moved to Manchester City and Tobin Heath and Christen Press joined Manchester United.

Spurs are taking on Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the re-scheduled FA Cup this weekend and the match will be live on BBC Two from 5:15pm.