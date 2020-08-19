Spanish tennis star Garbine Muguruza casts doubt on competing in US Open after suffering from ankle injury
World No 16 Garbine Muguruza is doing everything she can to compete in this year’s US Open after suffering from an ankle injury.
The 26 year-old has been forced to withdraw from WTA’s Western and Southern Open which is due to start on August 21.
But she is still looking to compete in the US Open at Flushing Meadows on August 31.
The Spanish star said on Twitter: "I have decided to withdraw from the Western and Southern Open due to discomfort in my left ankle.
“I really want to get back on Tour and do it in New York. I will work hard so that I can be there in a few days.”
The former French Open and Wimbledon champion reached the Australian Open final earlier this year against Sofia Kenin.
The US Open is the first to be held since the coronavirus pandemic and will be played behind-closed-doors.
However, world No 1 Ashleigh Barty, world No 2 Simona Halep and the reigning US Open champion Bianca Andreescu have all pulled out of the major event over coronavirus concerns.
World No 5 Elina Svitolina, Kiki Bertens and Belinda Bencic have also withdrawn.
But those who are set to play include 23-time grand slam champion Serena Willians, 2018 US Open winner Naomi Osaka, Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin and world No 3 Karolina Pliskova.
The 2020 US Open is scheduled to take place on August 31- September 13 at Flushing Meadows in New York City.