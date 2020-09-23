Spanish international midfielder Damaris Egurrola is excited by the prospect of making her Everton debut in the FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea this weekend.

The last eight tie, which is taking place months after the original match was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be played at the men’s stadium Goodison Park.

And Egurrola, who signed for the Toffees in early September but was then forced to quarantine in the UK for two weeks after arriving from Spain, says she could not think of a better place to play her first game for the club.

"To play in a great stadium like Goodison Park against Chelsea, it would be the best place anybody could wish to have a debut. I will have to work hard in training this week and let’s see what happens," she told the club website.

"It is nice to now feel confident with my play. When I first came to USM Finch Farm, I'd had quite a long period without training. It was quite tough – there was quarantine in Spain and then, over here, quarantine again. But now I’m feeling good.

"As soon as I came, I could see the training sessions are really intense, and you can see how we transfer that to matches. I have noticed the team is really confident with their game and plays with a lot of intensity.

"The results have been very good and it’s a great place to be."

Egurrola, 21, is more experienced than her age would suggest as she played more than 100 times for Spanish top tier side Athletic Bilbao over a five-year period.

And last year she also made her debut for Spain in a 4-0 friendly win over Cameroon.

Everton kicked off their Women’s Super League campaign with a 4-0 victory away at Bristol City.

And they followed that up with another impressive win last time out as Izzy Christiansen’s header saw them edge past Tottenham 1-0.