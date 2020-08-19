South Africa cricket squad’s tour England off next month due to travel restrictions
South Africa will not tour England in September due to the current coronavirus travel regulations in place.
The 24-player squad were set to meet up on August 16 for their second training camp ahead of the tour, but they will now continue one-on-one training instead.
The Proteas were due to play two Twenty20s and four one-day internationals in England.
Director of South Africa Cricket Graeme Smith said: “It is frustrating that another opportunity for our Momentum Proteas to play against top quality opposition has again had to be cancelled but as always the safety of our players and support staff is the prime consideration.”
Despite the news, England and Wales Cricket Board remain ‘committed to hosting women’s international cricket this summer’ and are having ‘multiple discussions with a number of international boards about potential women’s tours’.