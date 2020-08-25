Laura Langman retires from international netball

Silver Ferns star Laura Langman has officially announced her retirement from international netball.

The 34 year-old is the most-capped player with 163 caps in the New Zealand squad.

The midcourter made her debut in 2005 at the age of 18 against England.

During her career she has won the 2019 World Cup and the 2006 and 2010 Commonwealth Games.

She said: "When I look back at my time with the Silver Ferns – the friendships and relationships with players and coaches there are so many outstanding memories.

“The honour of pulling on the black dress and wearing the Silver Fern was as strong in my 163rd Test as it was when I was handed my first cap in 2005. It’s a privilege that I have absolutely loved.”

After an 18-month absence from the international game, she returned to the sport in 2018 and continued to be a success.

She added: “I am so grateful to have had a second chance with the Silver Ferns and to captain the team at the Netball World Cup. The memories from that campaign and win are epic and it was special to be able to bring the Netball World Cup back to New Zealand.”

Langman currently captains Sunshine Coast Lightning in the Suncorp Super Netball.

Teammates and coaches from around the world have all shared messages on social media.

England head coach Jess Thirlby wrote on Twitter: “Huge congratulations @6Lauz on an outstanding career. Your contribution to the global game has been world class and you have inspired many people and got the best out of those you have played with and against. Good luck in your chapter and thank you.”

Australian international Nat Medhurst said: “Not sure there’s enough words to describe @6Lauz ... Congratulations on an incredible International career. An absolute legend of the game & a ripper of a human. So much respect.”

London Pulse head coach Sam Bird added: “One of the best mid court players of all time in the world. Admired by most, feared by opponents and respected by all at the same time. The GOAT.”