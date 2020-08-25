Silver Ferns head coach Dame Noeline Taurua announces squad ahead of season with Maddy Gordon as sole debutant
Silver Ferns head coach Dame Noeline Taurua has revealed her 16-strong squad for 2020/21 season.
Central Pulse star Maddy Gordon is the only debutante after impressing during her time in the ANZ Premiership.
The 20 year-old attacker will join the national squad that has retained the core members after winning the 2019 Netball World Cup.
Claire Kersten from Pulse has also been selected having played nine games for the national side.
However, netball greats Laura Langman, Maria Folau and Casey Kopua will all be absent after announcing their retirement from the international game.
Phoenix Karaka will also be out after she revealed she was pregnant.
Ameliaranne Ekenasio, who has earned 37 caps, will captain the side with support from vice captains Gina Crampton and Jane Watson.
Taurua has been coaching the squad since the 2018 season and is looking forward to the season ahead.
She said: "This has been one of the toughest seasons for the athletes in what has been a disrupted ANZ Premiership, but I have been impressed with how the teams have risen to the challenge and what they have produced on court.
"Now is the time to continue developing our athletes at the highest level and building on our game which is exciting.
“We have the core of our Netball World Cup winning squad which brings that experience to the side while the likes of Claire, Sulu and Kelly have experience at that level and bring a fresh dynamic to the squad.”
2020/21 Silver Ferns Squad
Karin Burger, Gina Crampton, Ameliaranne Ekenasio (capt.), Sulu Fitzpatrick, Maddy Gordon, Kelly Jury, Claire Kersten, Bailey Mes, Kimiora Poi, Katrina Rore, Shannon Saunders, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Michaela Sokolich-Beatson, Whitney Souness, Jane Watson, Maia Wilson.