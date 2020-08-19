Shot put world championship finalist Sophie McKinna does U-turn and accepts British Athletics funding offer
World Championship shot put finalist Sophie McKinna has decided to accept a place on British Athletics' world-class programme.
The 25 year-old initially declined the offer as she didn’t want to become a full-time athlete.
But she has now reconsidered and is ‘pleased’ to embark on the programme.
She became the first British woman in 36 years to reach a world championships shot put final in Doha 2019.
Last year she also improved her personal best to 18.61m which is an improvement of 85cm from the year before.
She is currently returning to full fitness after suffering torn ankle ligaments.
McKinna, who works as a custody detention officer outside of athletics, said: "I am very pleased to be accepted into the world-class programme.
"During the season British Athletics have supported me through injury and allowed me to get back to full fitness quickly.
“I'm very much looking forward to pushing on with the remainder of the 2020 season and onward to 2021.”
The governing body offered her £15,000 and full medical and training support.