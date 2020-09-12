Sheffield United sign Hannah Coan on loan from Everton
Hannah Coan has signed for Sheffield United on loan from Women’s Super League club Everton until the end of the season.
The 19 year-old made her debut for the Toffees in a Continental Cup tie last year and could be making her debut for the Blades this weekend in their second FA Championship fixture of the 2020/21 season.
The defender is looking forward to pushing for promotion after the side finished second after the season was terminated due to the coronavirus pandemic.
She said: “I'm really happy. It will be good for me to get some experience. The team did so well last season and they're looking good again this season, we want to push on from that this year. The team has started this season really well with the win at the weekend, so it was good to see that.”
Sheffield United head coach Neil Redfearn added: "Hannah is a great addition to our squad as she's a very talented young defender with excellent technical ability and athleticism you need to play at the highest level.
“She gives us a good balance at the back as she's naturally left footed, which gives us another positive option towards selection for the season.”
The side won 4-1 against London City last weekend and will now face Leicester City on September 13.