British boxer Shannon Courtenay has revealed she recently suffered the loss of her friend in a car crash.

The 27 year-old has kept a low profile since being beaten by Rachel Bull on August 14 at Eddie Hearn’s Fight Camp in Essex.

But she emerged on social media on Thursday evening to share with followers the mourning she is currently going through.

Alongside a picture of balloons being set off into the sky, she said: "R.I.P Gracie. Can’t believe I’ll never hear her laugh again.

"26 years old with 2 beautiful kids taken tragically in a car crash . If you love someone tell them if you miss someone tell them, do the things your scared of doing because you never know what tomorrow holds."

And many of her fans came pouring in with support.

One said: "Very sorry for the loss of your friend x."

Another added: "Amen to that ... we aren’t here long enough to be sacred about choices and what people may say .... grab it with both hands."

And a third said: "So so sad. Those poor children and her family. Awful news."

It has not yet been confirmed when Courtenay will return to the ring as she looks to bounce back from her first professional defeat.

‘The Baby Face Assassin’ was dropped in the first round against Bull but fought back valiantly, only to lose a close decision 77-75.