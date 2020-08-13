British boxer Shannon Courtenay is eager to prove herself against Rachel Bull at Fight Camp on Friday night.

The unbeaten 27 year-old started the week as a firm favourite to secure her sixth professional victory, but Bull has been backed heavily as the fight has grown closer and many are now feeling an upset could be on the cards.

This will be Courtenay's first fight since December last year - (Copyright PA )

But Courtenay is relishing the opportunity to prove doubters wrong at Eddie Hearn’s ‘Matchroom Square Garden’.

"I’ve been thrown straight into the spotlight quite early on in my career,” she told The Mirror.

"But in a way it’s been quite nice. It feels like the public and the fans have grown with me, they've watched my story and my journey.

"People have connected with me in a nice way they might not do with other fighters. It’s been a great journey already but I think this is just the start of it.

"I know Friday is going to be the hardest fight I've faced, but it's nice that I've got a chance to prove myself now.

"Camp has been the best I've ever had and I've been working so hard, so I just can't wait to get in there and show everyone what I'm capable of."

Courtenay has been backed by Hearn since her debut in March last year, but the Bull fight is a significant step up just 18 months since turning over as a pro.

She is featuring as a part of the undercard to Felix Cash v Jason Welborn, the third of four shows at Matchroom’s headquarters in Essex.