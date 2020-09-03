Seattle Storm star Sue Bird could be back on court this week following knee injury
Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird is expected to get back on court this week after suffering from a knee injury.
The 39 year-old was sidelined for a portion of the WNBA 2020 season at the beginning of August.
She had been suffering from bruising in her left knee but is making progress in rehab.
Her team are currently leading the table in the Western Conference and will next face Washington Mystics on September 3.
Storm coach Gary Kloppenburg said: "She's probably gonna play.
"Through rehab, she's been working on her conditioning, so she looked pretty good getting up and down the floor, made some really nice plays in the short practice that we had today.
“She'll be able to step right in there. ... obviously, we don't know, minute-wise, how that will look, but we're really excited to get her back at this point in the season and see what we can get going these last [six] games.
“I feel confident that she'll be back and get back in the flow quickly.”