Scotland international Leanne Crichton has said Brazil’s decision to pay their men and women footballers equally is the ‘direction we need to be going in’ in the women’s game.

The 33 year-old midfielder currently plays for Glasgow City in the Scottish Women’s Premier League.

Brazil announced last week that they were going to pay women the same as their male counterparts on international duty.

It comes after the Football Association also revealed they had been doing the same with England’s men and women players since January.

“For me, I look at Brazil as football royalty - they are and have always been such a good side,” she told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

Crichton, who has earned 64 caps for Scotland, added: "It's a huge statement. It's one that's welcomed, especially in the women's game.

“It reaches a wider audience. I think people have taken note of it. It's the direction we need to be going in."

She was also part of the Scotland team at the Euro 2017 and the 2019 World Cup in France.

Crichton said: "When we speak about being equal in opportunities, which is exactly what international football is, you fall under the same umbrella, it's the same federation.

"There has to be equal opportunities there. How can you value men over women doing exactly the same thing?

"I've heard silly comments. 'Women need to earn the right to equality'. That in 2020 is frightening. It is the same honour, we do offer the same effort.

“Women have been oppressed in football for decades upon decades. That's the bit that bothers me.”