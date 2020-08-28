Scotland captain Rachel Corsie signs for Birmingham City on loan from Utah Royals
13:45pm, Fri 28 Aug 2020
Birmingham City have signed Rachel Corsie on loan until the end of January 2021.
The 31 year-old defender has joined the WSL side from National Women’s Soccer League side Utah Royals where she made 39 appearances.
Corsie has represented Scotland 116 times after making her senior debut in 2009, and captained the side at their first World Cup in France last year.
She has also won seven Premier League titles with Glasgow City.
The star will now join compatriot Christie Murray, who has also signed for the side.
The Women’s Super League 2020/21 season is due to begin on September 5 and Birmingham City will face Brighton & Hove Albion on September 6.