Savannah Marshall tells Claressa Shields her ‘time as champion will end in 2020’ as promoter Eddie Hearn calls for fight on Anthony Joshua undercard

Marshall is unbeaten since turning professional in 2017
Marshall is unbeaten since turning professional in 2017 - (Copyright PA)
By Dylan Terry
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @DylanTerryJnst
16:25pm, Wed 26 Aug 2020
British boxer Savannah Marshall has told undisputed middleweight champion Claressa Shields her ‘time as champion will end in 2020’ as she eyes a mega fight with the American star.

Marshall handed Shields her only defeat in 78 amateur fights, before the Michigan-born boxer went on to win two Olympic gold medals in London and Rio.

Shields is a two-time Olympic gold medallist and current undisputed middleweight champion - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)

Now the pair both boast perfect professional records, but Shields harked back to their amateur days in an attempt to mock Marshall

She retweeted a picture of Marshall’s amateur record - which stands at 58 victories and 15 defeats - along with the caption: "Whoa! And that’s some honesty for your ass."

Marshall’s promoter Eddie Hearn then responded by suggesting they fight on the undercard of Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev, which has been penciled in for December.

He said: "This is boring let’s just make the fight! Savannah goes in October so we can do December maybe on the AJ card..when is your next fight scheduled for Claressa?"

And Marshall strengthened Hearn’s proposal by adding: "@Claressashields your time as a champion will end in 2020. See you soon."

Shields is a three-weight world champion having won titles at light-middleweight, middleweight and super-middleweight.

Meanwhile, Marshall was set to box for a version of the world light-heavyweight title back in April before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

It is expected that the fight will be re-scheduled for October on Hearn’s show in Newcastle.

