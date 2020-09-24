England cricketer Sarah Glenn hopes she proved herself as a ‘genuine all-rounder’ after her match-winning T20 performance against the West Indies on Wednesday.

The 21 year-old, who only made her debut in the side back in December, hit 26 off 19 balls and then took two decisive wickets to hand England a 47-run victory in the second of a five-match series.

Glenn only made her England debut at the end of last year - (Copyright PA)

And Glenn spoke afterwards about how she had been working on her batting in a bid to become a more complete player.

"It really means a lot because I don't want to be seen as just a bowler or batter - I want to be seen as a genuine all-rounder," said the 21-year-old," she told Sky Sports.

"I've been wanting to work my way up the order as well, so it felt a special moment to get some runs. I've been working hard on my batting over the last couple of years.

"The time off after the Covid-19 outbreak did me good, I think - just to clear my head and I came back with a fresh mindset to try and be really positive.

"I want to keep playing in my attacking way, whatever the situation is and I keep reminding myself of that every game."

England now lead the T20 series against the West Indies 2-0 having won both matches so far by 47 runs.

The third match of the series will take place on Saturday and will be live on BBC Two, the first time women’s international cricket has been on free-to-air television since the 1993 Women’s World Cup final.