Saracens sign World Cup winner Tamara Taylor in player-coach role
Defending Premier 15s champions Saracens have signed England star Tamara Taylor in a player-coach role.
It was revealed a few weeks ago that Taylor wanted to play one more season with her former club DMP Durham Sharks, but they proceeded to release the World Cup winner.
And now Sarries have snapped up the 115-cap player, something Taylor is thankful for.
"Saracens has a formidable track record in the top flight of women’s rugby, and having played against them for a number of years, I’m looking forward to be joining forces, rather than going against them," she said.
“This is a really exciting opportunity to coach some very talented individuals and be a part of a team that is so well supported by the rest of the club at Saracens. I hope to be able to use my experience as an international player, and level 4 coach, to continue to keep pushing us forwards.
"I want to thank Alex and the staff at Saracens for valuing my playing and coaching experience, and I can’t wait to get to work with the coaching team and be a part of the Saracens family."
She was a coach at her former club Sharks and is also the current assistant coach for the Sweden’s women’s national team.
The signing has come as the Premier 15s announced the season will return this weekend.
Saracens first match of the upcoming campaign will be against Worcester Warriors on Saturday.