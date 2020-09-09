Premier 15s club Saracens have re-signed England star Poppy Cleall ahead of the upcoming season.

Cleall originally signed for Sarries in 2012 where she spent four years before moving to Bristol Bears while she studied at the University of West of England.

She then re-joined Saracens at the beginning of the 2017/18 season and was a part of their back-to-back Premier 15s title wins.

She debuted for England in 2016 and has since amassed over 40 caps.

"Signing for my seventh year at Sarries is something I’m very honoured to do," she said.

"It’s a club that always strives to be the best and push women’s rugby forward. I’m hoping we can continue to do this and help pave the way for future Saracens players."

And head coach Alex Austerberry added: "Poppy is an outstanding talent and has had a talismanic impact for us as a side. Since joining the club in 2012/13, she has developed into a high-quality player who has a huge impact on games and the people around her.

"Her performances in a Saracens shirt have led to 40 Red Rose caps and I have no doubt that she will again drive her game and our performances forward. Poppy has the opportunity to transcend into world class and to have someone like that wearing a Saracens shirt for a seventh season is great for everyone involved at the club."

It comes a day after the club announced two new England 7s signings in Deborah Fleming and Holly Aitchison.

Premier 15s clubs have resumed stage two training, but a date for the return of matches has not yet been confirmed.