Laura Muir clocks world-leading 1500m time in Berlin meet for fifth consecutive win
11:47am, Tue 15 Sep 2020
Laura Muir stunned the athletic stage with a world-leading time in the 1500m at the ISTAF Berlin meet over the weekend.
The 27 year-old Scot clocked three minutes 57.40 seconds as she claimed her fifth straight victory over the past three weeks during the 2020 season.
She was more than two seconds clear of compatriot Laura Weightman who ran a personal best of 4:00.09.
In Muir’s past four meets in the 1500m she has completed three sub-four-minute runs in a row.
The European champion said afterwards: "I had a lot of confidence, I love this stadium.
“Two years ago I won the European Championships here. So I wanted to come back and run fast.”
She will next race at a Diamond League meet in Rome on September 17.