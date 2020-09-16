Running star Jemma Reekie’s five-race 800m winning streak ends at Switzerland meet
13:41pm, Wed 16 Sep 2020
Jemma Reekie’s 800m five-race winning streak has come to an end after she finished fourth at the Gala dei Castelli International meet in Bellinzona, Switzerland.
The 22 year-old Scot clocked a time of 1:58.87 as Norway's Hedda Hynne stormed to victory with a world-leading outdoor time of 1:58.12.
Selina Büchel finished in second with Lore Hoffmann in third on home soil.
Reekie has had a superb 2020 season after she won three races at outdoor events last month with two indoor victories in February.
At the end of last month she also set a personal best in the same distance with a time of 1:58.63 while also setting a new British under-23 record.