Running sensation Jemma Reekie sets 800m PB and world best time in Chorzow
13:18pm, Wed 26 Aug 2020
Running star Jemma Reekie has set a personal best in the 800m and a world best time in Chorzow, Poland.
The 22 year-old clocked a time of 1:58.63, which is the third-fastest ever by a Scot and a new British under-23 record, which was last set in 1979 by Christina Boxer.
Reekie stormed to victory and pulled away from her rivals on the last bend, with no other athlete breaking the two-minute mark.
Poland's Sofia Ennaoui finished in second and Germany's Christina Hering in third.
Reekie recorded her third win in six days after she won the 1500m in Bydgoszcz on August 19 and took the 800m at the Diamond League in Stokholm three days later.