Worcester Warriors sign Wales internationals Robyn Wilkins and Hannah Bluck
Premier 15s club Worcester Warriors have signed Wales internationals Robyn Wilkins and Hannah Bluck ahead of the upcoming season.
Fly-half Wilkins has 48 caps for Wales and has previously played for Cardiff Blues and Llandaff North.
She said: “Playing for Worcester will be a new challenge for me, but one I’m super excited for and it is an awesome opportunity for me to play in a different environment and make myself a better rugby player.”
While centre Bluck has five Wales caps.
She added: “I’m looking forward to the new season with Worcester and it is an opportunity which I’m going to grab with both hands.”
Premier 15s clubs have returned to stage one training however a return to play date has not yet been confirmed.
Despite not knowing when the new stars will be able to take to the pitch, Warriors’ lead coach Sian Moore said she is excited by the signings.
“Robyn has impressed since joining up with her new teammates and has made an immediate impact. She’s a very dynamic fly-half, with a great eye for detail. She’s a seasoned international and still has a great attitude to continually develop her game.
“Hannah is also a naturally talented athlete – she’s confrontational and confident both in attack and defence. We’re looking forward to developing her all-round game.”