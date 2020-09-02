Premier 15s club Worcester Warriors have signed two new players in Philippa Rawbone and Charlotte Wright Hayley.

Wright Hayley, who has played for England 7s U18’s, is joining the club from Bristol Bears and has said she’s looking forward to the upcoming season.

Rawbone has signed for Warriors - (Copyright Tim Nunan)

“I’m extremely excited for this new opportunity and it gives me the opportunity to push myself against some world class players.

“Everyone at Worcester Warriors has been so welcoming and I feel as though I’ve learnt so much already in the short time I’ve been here and I’m really looking forward to the season ahead.”

While Rawbone, who has played for Lichfield and Darlington Mowden Park, added: “I really appreciate the opportunity that [head coach] Jo Yapp and the coaching team have given me to play at this level.

“I’m looking forward to challenging myself this season in a more competitive environment and I want to make the most of an impressive set-up at Worcester.”

And Warriors forwards coach Mike Hill said of the new signings: “Philippa has shown her quality in the Championship and when she turned up to the trials we saw the athletic potential that she has.

“She is clearly hungry to improve her game and will compete hard within the squad – I’m sure she will learn a lot from the senior players in the back-row.

“Charlotte was a real standout player in the development games that she played, and she is a very competitive player who is quick into the breakdowns and this is an aspect of her game that we are interested in seeing."

Premier 15s clubs are now back to stage one training but there has been no confirmation on when the league will return to play.