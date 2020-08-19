Worcester Warriors sign Jemima Moss on first senior contract

Moss has signed her first senior contract for Warriors
By Sarah Rendell
22:52pm, Wed 19 Aug 2020
Premier 15s club Worcester Warriors have signed Jemima Moss on her first senior contract ahead of the upcoming season.

The 18-year old graduate from Worcester Warriors’ Centre of Excellence  played for Worcester RFC U15s and U18s before moving to the club’s development side in the 2018/19 season.

“I’m so grateful to have been given a first team contract and the coaching staff’s belief in me as a player has been key to my development. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for me and for the team," she said.

"Warriors have played a significant role in my sports rehab since I contracted sepsis in 2018 and that gave me the confidence to come back to training once I had recovered."

Warriors Women Director of Rugby Jo Yapp added: “Jemima has come through the system and she’s a great role model for girls wanting to progress through to playing senior rugby. 

"She’s worked extremely hard remotely during lockdown and she’s proven to have the right work ethic and mentality to play at this level.”

Premier 15s clubs have now returned to stage one training after it was suspended due to the pandemic.

However, the league does not yet have a return to play date.

