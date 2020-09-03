Worcester Warriors sign Abi Castle and Penina Turova ahead of upcoming season
Premier 15s club Worcester Warriors have signed Penina Turova and Abi Castle ahead of the upcoming season.
Castle joins the side from fellow Premier 15s club Gloucester-Hartpury, while Turova has signed after featuring in Worcester University’s side last season.
“I’m really grateful for the opportunity Jo Yapp and the coaching team have given me," 24 year-old front row Castle said.
“I’m so excited to be stepping up to this level with such a welcoming team at Sixways.”
And 20 year-old front row Turova added: “It’s a whole new level of rugby for me and I can’t wait for the challenges ahead. I’m so grateful for this opportunity and I’m looking forward to seeing what the season has in store for us as a team.”
This comes after the club announced two other signings this week in forwards Philippa Rawbone and Charlotte Wright Hayley
Premier 15s clubs have now returned to stage two training but a return to play date has not yet been announced.