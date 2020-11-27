Worcester Warriors confirm fans will be able to attend their Premier 15s match against Gloucester-Hartpury
Worcester Warriors have confirmed they will be welcoming back fans to Sixways Stadium on December 6 for their Premier 15s match against Gloucester-Hartpury.
The announcement came after Worcestershire was placed in tier 2 by the government yesterday which means up to 2,000 fans will be able to attend a league match for the first time since January.
Worcester’s men’s side will also be able to have fans at their home Premiership match against Bath on December 5.
The club said: “[The] Government announcement means that Warriors Women will also be allowed crowds of up to 2,000 for their Allianz Premier 15s home matches starting with the visit of Gloucester-Hartpury on Sunday December 6.”
Other than their Gloucester game, Worcester have one more home match this year against Harlequins on December 20 which will also have fans if Worcestershire doesn’t move to tier 3.
Saracens, Harlequins, Wasps, Exeter Chiefs and Gloucester-Hartpury are all in tier 2 areas but have not yet announced plans for spectators.
While Loughborough Lightning, Bristol Bears, Sale Sharks and DMP Durham Sharks are all in tier 3 and will continue to play behind closed doors.