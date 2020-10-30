Women’s Six Nations takes another hit as Wales v Scotland postponed due to positive Covid-19 tests
The Women’s Six Nations clash between Wales and Scotland has been postponed in another hit to the tournament that has been full of disruptions due to the pandemic.
The rescheduling comes as a result of a Scotland player testing positive for Covid-19 and France v Ireland being postponed due to positive results.
The player in question is asymptomatic and in isolation. No other players or staff in the camp have had to isolate as a result of the positive test.
It was also announced that four players withdrew from the Scotland squad after the team’s Six Nations match against France last weekend as they were identified as close contacts with French players who have since tested positive.
The Six Nations have confirmed the game will be played at a later date rather than forfeited.
Wales rugby said: "The Wales women players and management are understandably disappointed with the postponement but totally understand and wish all affected players a swift recovery.
"We look forward to rearranging the match as soon as possible and welcoming Scotland to Wales."
The match was to be Wales’ last fixture in the competition, which began back in February, while Scotland still have to play Wales and Italy.
This means the only Women’s Six Nations match still going ahead this weekend is Italy v England which will decide if the Red Roses secure a Grand Slam win.