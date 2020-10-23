The Women’s Six Nations returns this weekend after it was postponed as a result of the pandemic back in March.

There are a whole host of matches still to be played in the tournament, after Covid-19 saw fixtures rescheduled and then put on hold, with games taking place over the next few months.

This weekend will see Ireland take on Italy and Scotland play France.

But before the Six Nations gets back to action, let’s take a look back at the competition so far country-by-country.

England

Emily Scarratt will compete in November for England - (Copyright DPA/PA Images)

The Red Roses are so far unbeaten in the tournament and are on track to claim a back-to-back Grand Slam title.

So far they have secured a 19-13 win over France, a 53-0 victory over Scotland, a 27-0 win over Ireland and a 66-7 result against Wales.

England only have Italy left to play and the Grand Slam decider will take place on November 1.

France

France have played well in the tournament so far - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)

France are having a fairly successful tournament so far as they have picked up two wins and have only lost once, in a narrow game to England.

They have so far lost 19-13 to the Red Roses, recorded a 45-10 victory over Italy and beat Wales 50-0.

They still have a shot at the trophy if they win their two upcoming games and the Red Roses are defeated by Italy.

France will play Scotland on October 25 and Ireland on November 1.

Ireland

Ireland will be hoping to get some wins to see out the competition - (Copyright PA)

While Ireland have won and lost the same amount of games as France, they haven’t won as many bonus points which is why they are currently sitting in third.

The best finish they could achieve would be second by the end of the competition.

So far they have scraped a 18-14 victory over Scotland, a 31-12 win against Wales and were defeated 27-0 by England.

They will play Italy on October 24 and France on November 1.

Italy

Italy have won one game so far in this tournament - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)

Due to the disruptions caused by the pandemic, Italy have so far only played two matches - one they have won and one they have lost.

The mid-table spots are all to fight for with so many fixtures still needing to be played so Italy will be targeting a third place finish.

So far they have beaten Wales 19-15 and lost 45-10 to France.

They will play Ireland on October 24, England on November 1 and Scotland on December 6.

Scotland

Scotland are looking for the first win of the tournament - (Copyright PA)

While Scotland have only played two matches their form has been questionable in the 2020 edition of the Six Nations.

While they put up a great fight against Ireland in a match that finished 18-14, they were thrashed 53-0 by England at a very snowy Murrayfield earlier this year.

Head coach Philip Doyle cannot be in charge for the remaining fixtures due to Covid-19 shielding rules and so Bryan Easson stands in.

They will be attempting to get their first win of the tournament in the last three fixtures. Scotland will play France on October 25, Wales on November 1 and Italy on December 6.

Wales

Wales were dominated by England back in March - (Copyright DPA/PA Images)

Wales are also searching for their first win of the tournament as they have so far lost 19-15 to Italy, were defeated 31-12 by Ireland, lost 50-0 to France and were thrashed 66-7 by England.

They have also got an interim head coach as Martyn Phillips stood down earlier this year and so Darren Edwards will be at the helm for their final fixture.

They play Scotland on November 1.