Women’s Six Nations remaining games called off due to Covid-19
Six Nations Rugby have announced the three remaining matches in the women’s tournament have been cancelled.
This means Scotland’s fixtures against Italy and Wales and France’s clash against Ireland won’t go ahead.
England were already crowned Grand Slam winners, with France finishing in second and Ireland third.
Italy finish the tournament in fourth with four points, with Scotland a point behind and Wales bottom.
Six Nations Rugby chief executive Ben Morel said: "This was an extremely tough decision that was only taken after we had explored every possible option to get these matches played.
"It is especially disappointing that these cancellations come at a time when there is such positive momentum around the women's game and for the Women's Six Nations in particular.
"We will now, with our unions, put our focus and energy toward the 2021 Championship."