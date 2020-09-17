Welsh rugby captain Siwan Lillicrap ‘hoping’ for paid contracts to be introduced in the ‘next 12 months’
Welsh rugby captain Siwan Lillicrap has said she is hoping the Wales Rugby Union will introduce paid contracts for female players in the ‘next 12 months’.
The WRU has said they want to introduce the measure and outgoing chief executive Martyn Phillips added he wants leading players to have contracts ahead of the 2021 Rugby World Cup.
Lillicrap, 32, said: "I do feel confident that in my career that does happen. Listening to what Martyn Phillips has openly said before, I am confident the WRU will follow through on what has been said.
"I'd say I am hoping that happens in the next 12 months."
Phillips said there was a bar of performance the players would have to reach so the contracts would be offered, no such bar has yet been set.
Lillicrap plays for Bristol Bears in the Premier 15s which also doesn’t see full-time contracts. However, England’s national team have provided 28 contracts since January 2019.
This comes after Wales’ interim head coach Darren Edwards named his squad for the team’s remaining Six Nations match against Scotland which will be played on October 31.