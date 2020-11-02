Watch uplifting clip of England rugby’s Helena Rowland being given her first cap
15:26pm, Mon 02 Nov 2020
England rugby’s Helena Rowland was awarded her first cap yesterday in the Grand Slam winning match against Italy.
Although this was her first 15s cap, she has represented England in sevens rugby previously.
In a video posted to Twitter, her mum said: "She’s so passionate about it, it’s just what she loves doing, she’s always loved running about, climbing things, jumping off things, being physical. So rugby ticks all the boxes really.
“These are her dreams and we’re just lucky enough to share in them and hope they come to fruition because she’s always been very determined and worked very hard.”
England beat Italy 54-0 to round off a dominant campaign for the Red Roses.
They will now play France in two tests this autumn.