Wasps sign Ireland international Ciara Cooney ahead of upcoming season
Premier 15s club Wasps have signed Ireland international Ciara Cooney ahead of the upcoming season.
The star has 20 caps for Ireland and has previously played for Leinster and Railway Union.
“I’m grateful to Giselle [Mather, Wasps Ladies Director of Rugby] for the opportunity to be a part of a club where I can learn, challenge myself to be world class all while working with top class coaches and an abundance of quality players,” she said.
“It’s an environment where there is a strong desire for continuous performance improvement and a positive culture of support and togetherness, which is hugely important to me.”
This comes after the club signed Sam Monaghan, Sadia Kabeya and Amy Wilson Hardy over the last week.
Premier 15s clubs have returned to stage two training but a return to play date has not yet been announced.