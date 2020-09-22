Wasps sign England star Meg Jones ahead of the upcoming season

Jones has signed for Wasps
By Sarah Rendell
15:45pm, Tue 22 Sep 2020
Premier 15s club Wasps have signed England star Meg Jones ahead of the upcoming season.

Jones has played both sevens and 15s rugby for England.

She said: “The culture is second to none and I couldn’t have felt more welcomed into the team. We have a lot of magic and I can’t wait to get back involved with 15s and the premiership.”

This comes after Wasps have signed over ten players in the last few weeks including Ireland international Ciara Cooney and England sevens star Celia Quansah.

Premier 15s clubs have return to stage two training but a return to play date has not yet been announced.

