By Sarah Rendell
14:07pm, Tue 15 Sep 2020
Premier 15s club Wasps have signed England Sevens player Celia Quansah.

This comes after the Rugby Football Union cut the Sevens teams in a bid to save money amid the pandemic.

Quansah said: "In light of everything that is going on, training alongside such a driven group on players at Wasps has been exactly the boost I have needed.

“I think everyone can see what a hard working, close knit group this squad is and it’s exactly the sort of environment I want to be a  part of.”

Wasps announced four other signings in the space of a week. Ciara Cooney, Sam Monaghan, Sadia Kabeya and Amy Wilson Hardy have signed for the club.

Premier 15s clubs have returned to stage two training but a return to play date is yet to be announced.

