Wasps sign England Sevens player Ellie Kildunne
15:09pm, Wed 23 Sep 2020
Wasps have signed England Sevens star Ellie Kildunne ahead of the upcoming Premier 15s season.
She said: "I’m looking forward to playing and training alongside such an incredible team. The energy, passion and commitment from the girls is so infectious.
“We work hard together, to be the best we can be, both individually and as a team. We don’t do lukewarm. I’ve found my home here and I’m so excited for what’s to come.”
This comes after the club have signed over ten players over the past few weeks, including other England Sevens stars Celia Quansah and Abi Burton.