Wasps sign England international Heather Kerr
15:12pm, Thu 17 Sep 2020
Premier 15s club Wasps have signed England international Heather Kerr ahead of the upcoming season.
She joins from fellow Premier 15s club Darlington Mowden Park Sharks.
Kerr said: “The culture and professionalism are incredible and a big part of why I’ve joined the black and gold family. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to see how far I can push myself and my team-mates this season.”
She is the latest star to sign for Wasps after the club announced six signings over the past few weeks. Carys Williams, Celia Quansah, Ciara Cooney, Sam Monaghan, Sadia Kabeya and Amy Wilson Hardy have all committed their futures to the club.
Premier 15s clubs have returned to stage two training but a return to play date is yet to be announced.