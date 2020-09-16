Wasps sign England international Carys Williams
Premier 15s club Wasps have signed England international Carys Williams ahead of the upcoming season.
The five-cap centre has previously played for fellow Premier 15s club Loughborough Lightning.
She said: "I feel honoured to join the Wasps family. The strong culture that runs through the whole club is evident and that is something that is really important to me.
“The Wasps environment has reignited my passion for rugby and the prospect of what we can achieve this season is very exciting.”
Williams is the latest star to sign for the club after they announced five other signings recently. Celia Quansah, Ciara Cooney, Sam Monaghan, Sadia Kabeya and Amy Wilson Hardy have all committed their futures to the club.
Premier 15s clubs have returned to stage two training but a return to play date is yet to be announced.