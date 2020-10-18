Wasps’ Sadia Kabeya says her side lost to Quins because of ‘discipline and mistakes’
14:28pm, Sun 18 Oct 2020
Wasps player Sadia Kabeya has said ‘discipline and mistakes’ cost them against Harlequins.
Quins won 31-12 despite a strong first half performance from the hosts. The visitors started to take control of the game after Abi Burton was shown a yellow card for bringing down a Quins maul.
Kabeya said: “We knew we were going to face a very dominant aggressive pack and as a team we were ready to come out the blocks fighting.
"Which showed in the first half of the game where they couldn’t get an inch on us and only came away with points from our own discipline and mistakes. Very exciting game with a lot of positives to take into next week!”
Wasps will next play Worcester Warriors on Saturday.