Put Premier 15s on TV, says Wasps’ Giselle Mather
The ‘next step’ for the Premier 15s is a TV deal, according to Wasps’ Director of Rugby Giselle Mather.
Mather made the claim after Wasps’ victory over Exeter Chiefs yesterday was not broadcast or streamed.
She told The Telegraph: “That was a full-on, committed game of rugby. There’s nobody here, it’s not streamed and that’s a real shame. A TV deal is the next step, isn’t it? I’ve been in this game for a very long time as a player, now as a coach. It is the next step, that it becomes commercially out there.
“The game has to be covered and that’s where the game has to invest. In these current times, that’s hard because the pandemic that nobody ordered has checked us all a little bit.
“But what we’re seeing isn’t going to be checked for long, because games like this one are quality. The league isn’t too early [for televised matches].”
Wasps’ captain Kate Alder told NewsChain in October TV coverage would be a ‘springboard’ for the women’s game.
She said: "Let's face it people have more opportunities to watch, there isn’t loads of sport that is able to happen at the moment so why not use this opportunity as a springboard to get women's rugby out there.”
Wasps’ win meant they have widened the gap between themselves and fifth place Gloucester-Hartpury to four points.
They will next play Loughborough Lightning on December 5.