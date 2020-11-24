Wasps’ Florence Williams looks forward to all elite rugby being made ‘professional’

Williams has called for women’s rugby to be made professional
By Sarah Rendell
14:08pm, Tue 24 Nov 2020
Wasps star Florence Williams believes rugby will be ‘transformed’ if all of the elite game is made professional.

In England it is only the top level of men’s rugby that is fully professional. Only 28 women’s England full-time contracts have been awarded and the women’s top league, Premier 15s, is not professional.

Williiams tweeted: “'So are you guys like professional rugby players?' We are police officers, lawyers, project managers, doctors, vets, business owners, accountants, teachers, students, lecturers and premiership rugby players.

“The moment all elite rugby is professionalised will be the moment this sport is transformed forever.”

Williams is a fierce advocate for the women’s game, having set up a sports marketing agency called Perception Agency, which aims to change the perception of people in sport, mainly supporting female athletes.

