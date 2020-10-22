Wales rugby captain Siwan Lillicrap believes there is ‘unfinished business’ in the Six Nations

Lillicrap is excited to finish the Six Nations campaign
Lillicrap is excited to finish the Six Nations campaign - (Copyright PA)
By Sarah Rendell
16:10pm, Thu 22 Oct 2020
Wales rugby captain Siwan Lillicrap has said her side has ‘unfinished business’ in the Six Nations ahead of their closing fixture of the 2020 tournament.

Wales have lost all their matches in the competition so far but will be hoping they can right those wrongs against Scotland next Sunday.

She said: "We’ve spoken about it before we’ve got some unfinished business to do. We didn’t start the campaign as we would have hoped but we’re in a good place now, the girls have grafted throughout lockdown and we’ve been back together a month so training’s going really well.

"Darren [Edwards] has come onboard as interim head coach and he’s brought some fresh ideas to the squad and fresh energy. The girls are looking sharp on the field so really looking forward to finishing the job."

So far, Wales have lost 19-15 to Italy, 31-12 to Ireland, 50-0 to France and 66-7 to England.

