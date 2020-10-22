Wales given green light to play Scotland in Women’s Six Nations during lockdown

By Alicia Turner
9:46am, Thu 22 Oct 2020
Wales’ clash against Scotland in the Women’s Six Nations next month has been given the green light.

The match is due to take place on November 1 at Cardiff City Stadium during the ‘firebreak lockdown,' which runs from October 23 to November 9.

According to the BBC, a Welsh Government spokesperson said: "We will be making exemptions to allow certain elite women's team sports fixtures to take place.

"These include the Wales women's rugby and football internationals."

 

