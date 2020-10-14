Sydney Roosters star Charlotte Caslick fractures back and is ruled out for the rest of NRLW season
Sydney Roosters player Charlotte Caslick will miss the end of the Telstra Women's Premiership after she fractured her back.
Caslick collided with New Zealand Warriors’ Kirra Dibb last week which saw her take a blow to the back from Dibb’s knees.
She continued to play in the match after being cleared in a head injury assessment but a scan revealed she had suffered two small fractures to her lumbar spine.
Caslick said on Instagram: “Extremely disappointed to be ruled out of the remainder of the NRLW season due to 2 fractures in my lumbar spine.
”As much as I’d love to be able to finish the season with the girls I have so much faith in them to bring home their first premiership!"
It is understood she will not have to have surgery.
Caslick will miss out on the Premiership’s grand final on October 25 as the Roosters have booked their place alongside the Brisbane Broncos.
The Roosters have never won the title while the Broncos have claimed the Premiership twice.