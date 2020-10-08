Selected games from first four rounds of new Premier 15s season to be streamed
14:16pm, Thu 08 Oct 2020
The Premier 15s will stream one game from each of the opening four rounds of the season starting this weekend.
All of the matches picked to be streamed will be shown on the Premier 15s website and Twitter as well as England Rugby’s YouTube and Facebook.
This weekend’s curtain raiser is Gloucester-Hartpury’s match against league newcomers Exeter Chiefs on Saturday.
The second round will show Wasps v Harlequins, with Worcester Warriors v Wasps streamed in the third round and Loughborough Lightning v Harlequins in the fourth round.
The league has not yet confirmed if a match from every round will be shown.