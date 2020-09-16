Scotland rugby’s Rhona Lloyd on World Cup qualification: ‘It’s a huge ask but I know that we can’
Scotland rugby player Rhona Lloyd has said while she knows her team qualifying for the World Cup next summer is a ‘big ask’, she believes they can get there.
The Scots will play in a qualification tournament with Ireland, Spain and Italy in December, but the competition will see only one team qualify for the 2021 Rugby World Cup being hosted in New Zealand.
Lloyd told BBC Sport: "My first season with Scotland was when we played two games against Spain and we didn't qualify.
"I wrote in my diary, 'this can't happen again'. Four years ago we were a brand new team but it's hardly changed in that time.
"We've all been working so hard over the past four years with that goal in mind. It's a huge ask but I know that we can. It's just going to come down to whoever best prepares and performs on the day."