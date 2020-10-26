Scotland rugby’s Emma Wassell pokes fun at commentator who said a French victory over the Scots was a ‘forgone conclusion’
Scotland rugby player Emma Wassell has taken aim at a commentator who wrote off their chances against France in the Six Nations.
The un-named broadcaster was covering the Ireland v Italy game on Saturday when he said a French victory was a ‘forgone conclusion’ but Scotland proved him wrong as they battled to a valiant 13-13 draw.
Wassell retweeted the clip and wrote: “This aged well *sound on *”
Scotland team-mates and fans agreed with Wassell and shared her tweet.
Scot Rhona Lloyd said: “A french victory is a 'foregone conclusion’. That’s one way to spur a team on! Big up the girls last night for an incredible match against one of the best in the world”
While a fan, Eileen Davies, said: “You showed him! Well done girls”
And freelance journalist Gav Harper wrote: “This is a howler - great to see @Scotlandteam rocking the @Womens6Nations boat at Scotstoun today”
Yesterday’s match was Scotland’s strongest of the 2020 Six Nations so far after they fought back from being 8-3 down at half time.
The Scots still have two matches left to play, against Italy and Wales, and if they win both they have the potential of finishing the tournament in fourth position.