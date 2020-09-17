Saracens sign Wales international Georgia Evans ahead of upcoming season
Premier 15s club Saracens have signed Welsh international Georgia Evans ahead of the upcoming season.
She is joining the London club from Pontyclun Falcons and has played four times for Wales.
Evans said: “The opportunity to be a part of the Saracens family is something very special and one that I’m more than excited to be involved in.
“This will be my first time in the English Premier 15s and looking to build towards a World Cup, I really wanted to challenge myself in an elite environment.
“Saracens is notably one of the top teams and being able to push myself with and against some of the top athletes in the game right now is something that really drives me forward."
Head coach Alex Austerberry said: “Physical, powerful and versatile with the ability to play across the back row and second row, the addition of Georgia offers more big ball carrying and defensive impact as well as someone who operates effectively in the breakdown.
“Her performances in a Welsh shirt illustrated the qualities she has as a player and as we have moved through pre-season we have not been disappointed and the potential she has to improve even further is undoubted.”
Premier 15s clubs have returned to stage two training but a return to play date has not yet been announced.