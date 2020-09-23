Saracens sign England Sevens star Emma Uren
Saracens have signed England Sevens star Emma Uren ahead of the upcoming Premier 15s season.
Uren has played for Sarries before, being a part of their first title win in the 2017/18 season before she went full-time with the sevens programme.
She returns to Saracens to continue playing in a bid to make the squad for the Olympics next summer after the Rugby Football Union cut the sevens programme.
Uren said: “I am excited to be returning to Sarries and being part of such a talented group of players coupled with an outstanding coaching set up.
“I believe this is the perfect environment to push and challenge me as a player for this next step in my rugby career and I can’t wait for the start of the season.”
During her time playing in the World Series for England she scored 16 tries in 41 games.
Head coach Alex Austerberry added: “From a youngster arriving at the club, she developed into a player capable of thriving on the international stage and this has been evident in her performances for England Sevens. To have her return back to her Saracens family is truly exciting for this season and many seasons to come."
This comes after the defending Premier 15s champions have signed and re-signed many stars over the past few weeks.
Their most recent move was to re-sign England international Sarah McKenna.