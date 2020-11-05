Saracens sign Canadian international Sophie de Goede
Canadian international Sophie de Goede has signed for defending Premier 15s champions Saracens.
The club are unbeaten so far this season but despite their dominance in the league head coach Alex Austerberry says the newcomer will have a ‘hugely influential’ part to play at the club.
He said: “I have long been an admirer of Sophie having first seen her play in an U18 international fixture. Her athleticism, power, unique skillset and leadership were evident even then.
"Her talent was already very obvious and her potential truly exciting. I kept an eye on her progression and it was not long before she established herself as a senior Maple Leaf. We continued with conversations and I am delighted that the opportunity has arisen to bring Sophie to Saracens.
"Already hugely influential on the field and very impressive off the field, I am excited to work with her and I look forward to the positive impact she will have on the club and the part we will play in unlocking even more of her potential.”
Saracens will next play Gloucester-Hartpury in the league on November 7.