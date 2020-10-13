Saracens prop Rocky Clark has said their victory over Worcester Warriors was far from their best performance.

The London side beat Warriors 34-25 on Saturday and Clark believes Warriors will be battling for a top four position this season.

She said: “We made it hard for ourselves and Worcester are a fantastic team who are building and I think are going to be challenging for the top four.

“It was the season opener, so we were finding our feet and obviously adapting to the changes that have been made. This has been a really good fact-finding mission and we can make some changes from this.

“It wasn’t our best performance by far, however there were glimpses where we were fantastic and there were periods of the game where we needed to buckle up. At the vital times we were able to set our platforms and it was a really good learning curve for us.”

Defending Premier 15s champions Saracens will next face newcomers Sale Sharks and Clark added it will be a 'tough’ game.

“It’s going to be an interesting game against Sale. They went well against Loughborough and I think they’re going to be a tough team to play. They’ve got some great players but it’s the unknown.

“We’ll have a look at the footage, see where their strengths are but the main focus will be on ourselves going into the game.”