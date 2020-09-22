Saracens re-sign World Cup winner Marlie Packer
Premier 15s club Saracens have re-signed England international and World Cup winner Marlie Packer ahead of the upcoming season.
Packer, who has 71 caps for England, signed for Sarries in 2017 and went on to be a part of their back-to-back Premier 15s title wins.
She said: “I’m going into my fourth season now at Saracens. It’s been an incredible three years and I’m really looking forward to this upcoming season and what it holds.”
Head coach Alex Austerberry added: “Marlie is a fantastic competitor and time and again that comes to the fore and particularly in the big games.
“A World Cup winner with great experience, her influence on our group is significant. Marlie was voted coaches’ player of the year for the curtailed 2019/20 season and to have her in a Saracens shirt for another season shows her commitment to the club and her desire to continue driving her game forward.”
The London club have recently also re-signed their captain Lotte Clapp as well as sisters Bryony and Poppy Cleall and Vicky Fleetwood.
Premier 15s clubs have returned to stage two training but a return to play date has not yet been confirmed.